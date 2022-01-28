Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 24 -- Yoon pledges to normalize military drills with U.S., enhance deterrence against North

25 -- N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official

No signs of work to restore nuclear test tunnels at Punggye-ri site: Seoul official

26 -- N. Korea's agricultural ministry elevated to state commission amid food shortages

27 -- N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference

28 -- N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise, surface-to-surface missiles
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!