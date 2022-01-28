(LEAD) Traffic begins to slow ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

As of 3 p.m., the expected travel time was 5 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to Busan, 4 hours and 30 minutes from Seoul to the southwestern city of Gwangju, 4 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to the southeastern city of Daegu and 2 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to the northeastern city of Gangneung, according to KEC.

(END)