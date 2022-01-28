KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 24,450 UP 600
BukwangPharm 10,600 UP 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,700 DN 1,300
TaekwangInd 1,003,000 UP 24,000
AmoreG 40,800 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 189,500 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 619,000 UP 12,000
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,500 UP 450
Kogas 35,050 UP 1,600
Hanwha 29,500 UP 1,650
DB HiTek 74,100 UP 1,800
CJ 79,400 UP 3,600
SK hynix 120,500 UP 7,000
LX INT 24,300 UP 1,700
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 14,650 UP 850
Daesang 22,150 UP 1,400
HITEJINRO 29,400 UP 1,500
Yuhan 56,600 UP 1,600
SLCORP 26,300 UP 1,350
CJ LOGISTICS 116,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 96,600 UP 4,000
DL 55,900 UP 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,950 UP 600
KIA CORP. 82,000 UP 2,900
SSANGYONGCNE 7,630 UP 60
LG Corp. 74,000 UP 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 110,500 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 12,000 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,675 UP 260
Shinsegae 232,000 UP 11,000
KAL 28,300 UP 1,650
Nongshim 323,000 UP 8,000
SGBC 61,400 UP 3,300
SKNetworks 4,510 UP 100
ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 400
(MORE)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference