NEXENTIRE 6,250 UP 210

CHONGKUNDANG 92,300 UP 3,700

KCC 381,000 UP 24,500

SKBP 75,800 UP 2,600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,300 UP 2,200

ShinhanGroup 38,150 UP 50

Hyosung 81,400 UP 2,300

SK ie technology 115,000 DN 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,200 UP 3,700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,600 UP 1,550

Meritz Financial 43,500 DN 1,250

GCH Corp 22,050 UP 650

LotteChilsung 147,000 UP 13,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,640 UP 330

POSCO 265,000 UP 7,500

DB INSURANCE 60,200 UP 100

SamsungElec 73,300 UP 2,000

NHIS 11,400 UP 200

DongwonInd 219,000 UP 6,000

SK Discovery 39,500 UP 950

LS 49,950 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99300 UP5900

GC Corp 175,500 UP 9,000

LOTTE 26,550 UP 650

GS E&C 39,250 UP 2,150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 DN 10,000

KPIC 149,000 UP 1,500

GS Retail 26,950 UP 900

MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 140

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,500 UP 420

SKC 140,000 DN 2,000

HtlShilla 72,000 UP 2,000

Hanmi Science 44,900 UP 3,450

SamsungElecMech 178,000 UP 6,500

Hanssem 72,300 UP 2,500

KSOE 79,700 UP 1,900

Ottogi 437,500 UP 7,500

S-1 67,800 UP 600

ZINUS 66,600 UP 3,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,250 UP 700

(MORE)