KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,250 UP 210
CHONGKUNDANG 92,300 UP 3,700
KCC 381,000 UP 24,500
SKBP 75,800 UP 2,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,300 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 38,150 UP 50
Hyosung 81,400 UP 2,300
SK ie technology 115,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,200 UP 3,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,600 UP 1,550
Meritz Financial 43,500 DN 1,250
GCH Corp 22,050 UP 650
LotteChilsung 147,000 UP 13,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,640 UP 330
POSCO 265,000 UP 7,500
DB INSURANCE 60,200 UP 100
SamsungElec 73,300 UP 2,000
NHIS 11,400 UP 200
DongwonInd 219,000 UP 6,000
SK Discovery 39,500 UP 950
LS 49,950 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99300 UP5900
GC Corp 175,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE 26,550 UP 650
GS E&C 39,250 UP 2,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 149,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 26,950 UP 900
MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 140
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,500 UP 420
SKC 140,000 DN 2,000
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 44,900 UP 3,450
SamsungElecMech 178,000 UP 6,500
Hanssem 72,300 UP 2,500
KSOE 79,700 UP 1,900
Ottogi 437,500 UP 7,500
S-1 67,800 UP 600
ZINUS 66,600 UP 3,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,250 UP 700
(MORE)
-
