KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 88,600 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 48,800 UP 2,550
KorZinc 509,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 68,500 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 47,500 UP 2,300
S-Oil 90,000 UP 4,700
LG Innotek 353,500 UP 22,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 UP 3,500
HMM 21,900 0
HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 UP 2,400
MS IND 23,950 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 145,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 232,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,800 UP 950
SamsungSecu 40,000 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,730 UP 380
SKTelecom 56,400 UP 900
SNT MOTIV 43,500 UP 1,850
HyundaiElev 36,150 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 140,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,600 UP 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,105 UP 145
Asiana Airlines 17,550 UP 1,000
COWAY 69,500 DN 400
Handsome 33,500 UP 1,950
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,700 UP 3,100
Hanchem 213,000 DN 5,000
DWS 52,000 UP 1,500
Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 350
SK 218,500 UP 8,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,900 UP 800
KEPCO 20,600 UP 500
IBK 10,350 UP 150
DONGSUH 25,300 UP 750
SamsungEng 21,550 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 5,500
PanOcean 4,915 UP 155
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 1,150
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 1,100
