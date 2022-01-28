KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,250 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL119000 UP6500
LOTTE TOUR 14,700 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,400 UP 700
KT&G 77,600 UP 500
DHICO 17,700 DN 100
Doosanfc 34,400 UP 700
LG Display 19,700 UP 400
Kangwonland 24,800 UP 900
NAVER 310,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 85,000 UP 2,400
NCsoft 536,000 0
DWEC 5,670 UP 330
LGH&H 975,000 UP 27,000
LGCHEM 639,000 UP 29,000
HDSINFRA 5,870 UP 70
KEPCO E&C 70,600 DN 1,100
KEPCO KPS 32,450 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,350 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 346,000 UP 14,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,600 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 127,500 UP 3,500
Fila Holdings 29,150 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 88,500 UP 600
Celltrion 151,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 21,000 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,500 UP 3,200
KIH 72,500 UP 1,900
DSME 19,750 UP 1,400
GS 38,350 UP 1,300
CJ CGV 21,350 UP 1,400
DongwonF&B 179,500 UP 7,000
LIG Nex1 58,000 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,000 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,940 0
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 5,500
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
