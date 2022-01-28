KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 19,100 DN 750
SK Innovation 216,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 29,600 UP 850
Hansae 24,800 UP 1,300
Youngone Corp 46,500 UP 2,500
CSWIND 47,400 UP 1,400
GKL 13,250 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 8,040 UP 110
emart 132,000 UP 6,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 UP 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 UP950
KOLMAR KOREA 34,700 UP 550
PIAM 40,700 UP 550
HANJINKAL 52,600 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 247,000 UP 14,000
DoubleUGames 50,000 UP 1,450
CUCKOO 17,250 UP 450
COSMAX 71,000 UP 1,700
Doosan Bobcat 37,050 UP 900
MANDO 51,400 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 739,000 UP 27,000
KOLON IND 61,200 UP 1,100
ORION 97,200 UP 4,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 UP 400
BGF Retail 162,000 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 125,500 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 14,450 UP 850
Netmarble 109,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S47850 UP1850
HYOSUNG TNC 416,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 165,000 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 UP 350
KRAFTON 274,500 UP 10,500
KakaoBank 41,000 UP 1,350
HYBE 237,000 DN 4,500
DL E&C 116,500 UP 8,500
kakaopay 126,000 DN 2,000
SKSQUARE 55,000 UP 200
(END)
