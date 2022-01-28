Minister to convene virtual meeting of top envoys in Ukraine, nearby countries
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is set to convene a video conference with the nation's envoys in Russia, Ukraine and neighboring countries later Friday to discuss safety measures for Korean nationals in the region, his ministry said.
Heads of diplomatic missions in Poland, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia and Romania and Belgium will also take part in the session to assess the risk of Russia-Ukraine conflict and prepare contingency plans for Korean nationals, the ministry said.
More than 500 Koreans are known to be staying in Ukraine, with most of them in the capital Kyiv and other inland cities.
Earlier this week, the ministry advised Korean nationals in 15 southern, eastern and northern regions of Ukraine to swiftly leave the nation amid the increased threat of Russian military action.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference