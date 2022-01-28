POSCO posts 7.2 tln won Q4 net profit.
All News 16:04 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 7.2 trillion won (US$6 billion).
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 9.19 trillion won for the October-December period. Revenue was 76.3 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.53 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
