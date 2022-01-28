(LEAD) Brave Girls' Yuna tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES with comedian Cho Sae-ho's case in last two paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Yuna of K-pop girl group Brave Girls tested positive for the coronavirus, her agency said Friday, as the virus continues to hit the local music scene.
"Member Yuna received a positive COVID-19 test result today," Brave Entertainment said on the group's official website for fans.
The singer is fully vaccinated but took a PCR test Thursday since she did not feel well, it added.
Two other members of the quartet -- Yujeong and Eunji -- and the crew tested negative while Minyoung, the remaining member, has temporarily halted activities due to health problems.
Yuna is the latest in a spate of recent COVID-19 infections in the K-pop industry. Some members of idol groups iKON, WINNER, The Boyz, TREASURE and Kep1er as well as singers Hyolyn and Kwon Eun-bi, a former member of now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, were confirmed to have contracted the virus earlier this month.
Meanwhile, comedian Cho Sae-ho canceled all his upcoming plans after testing positive on Friday.
He is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to his agency, image9comms.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
