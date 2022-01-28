Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Brave Girls' Yuna tests positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Yuna of K-pop girl group Brave Girls tested positive for the coronavirus, her agency said Friday, as the virus continues to hit the local music scene.

"Member Yuna received a positive COVID-19 test result today," Brave Entertainment said on the group's official website for fans.

The singer is fully vaccinated but took a PCR test Thursday since she did not feel well, it added.

Two other members of the quartet -- Yujeong and Eunji -- and the crew tested negative while Minyoung, the remaining member, has temporarily halted activities due to health problems.

Yuna is the latest in a spate of recent COVID-19 infections in the K-pop industry. Some members of idol groups iKON, WINNER, The Boyz, TREASURE and Kep1er as well as singers Hyolyn and Kwon Eun-bi, a former member of now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, were confirmed to have contracted the virus earlier this month.

Meanwhile, comedian Cho Sae-ho canceled all his upcoming plans after testing positive on Friday.

He is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to his agency, image9comms.

A file photo of South Korean girl group Brave Girls, provided by CJ ENM (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

