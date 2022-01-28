Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties

All News 16:45 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol have agreed to hold a one-on-one debate on Jan. 31 before having an expanded debate with other contenders, both sides announced Friday.

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party and Yoon of the conservative People Power Party reached the agreement after wrangling for days over when and how they should debate.

The parties had previously planned to attend a debate that TV stations planned to host for the two on Sunday or Monday, but courts stopped it from going ahead following injunction requests from minor candidates Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party.

This compilation image shows Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party. (Yonhap)

