Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol have agreed to hold a one-on-one debate on Jan. 31 before having an expanded debate with other contenders, both sides announced Friday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party and Yoon of the conservative People Power Party reached the agreement after wrangling for days over when and how they should debate.
The parties had previously planned to attend a debate that TV stations planned to host for the two on Sunday or Monday, but courts stopped it from going ahead following injunction requests from minor candidates Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party.
