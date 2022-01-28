Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(LEAD) Traffic begins to slow ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL -- Traffic on some highway sections began to slow Friday as people hit the road to visit their hometowns or go on trips during the Lunar New Year holiday despite the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's Lunar New Year holiday runs from Monday to Wednesday and is extended by two days due to the preceding weekend.
Lunar New Year exodus begins amid jitters over omicron variant
SEOUL -- Despite a record surge of COVID-19, the annual exodus for the Lunar New Year holiday began Friday, as South Koreans head to their hometowns for family reunions and take trips during the extended holiday.
This year's three-day holiday runs from Monday to Wednesday and it is extended by an extra two days due to the preceding weekend. Traditionally, Koreans head back to their hometowns to be with their family members and visit their ancestors' graves to commemorate them.
Minister to convene virtual meeting of top envoys in Ukraine, nearby countries
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is set to convene a video conference with the nation's envoys in Russia, Ukraine and neighboring countries later Friday to discuss safety measures for Korean nationals in the region, his ministry said.
Heads of diplomatic missions in Poland, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia and Romania and Belgium will also take part in the session to assess the risk of Russia-Ukraine conflict and prepare contingency plans for Korean nationals, the ministry said.
S. Korea marks 30th anniv. of diplomatic ties with four Eurasian countries
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has exchanged congratulatory letters with top diplomats of four Eurasian countries to commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, his office said Friday.
In the separate letters exchanged with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova, they expressed satisfaction over their relations and agreed to closely work together to further deepen ties, the foreign ministry said.
Lee denounces N.K. missile tests for dividing public ahead of election
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday he "strongly denounces" North Korea's recent missile launches as an act that divides public opinion in South Korea ahead of the presidential election.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party made the remark during a visit to the 2nd Marine Division in Gimpo, northwest of Seoul, referring to the North's six missile tests since the start of the year.
Cigarette sales in S. Korea stay flat in 2021 on-year amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea almost remained unchanged last year from a year earlier, but demand for electronic cigarettes rose amid the protracted pandemic, the finance ministry said Friday.
South Korean smokers purchased 3.59 billion 20-cigarette packs in 2021, similar to the number logged the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Brave Girls' Yuna tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Yuna of K-pop girl group Brave Girls tested positive for the coronavirus, her agency said Friday, as the virus continues to hit the local music scene.
"Member Yuna received a positive COVID-19 test result today," Brave Entertainment said on the group's official website for fans.
(END)
