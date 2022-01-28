Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hotel Shilla swings to black in 2021

All News 18:10 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 27.1 billion won (US$22.4 million), swinging from a loss of 283.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 118.8 billion, compared with a loss of 185.3 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 18.5 percent to 3.77 trillion won.
