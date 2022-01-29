Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan pushes for UNESCO World Heritage designation for controversial Sado mine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 tests will be available at small hospitals from Feb. 3 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon in dead heat ahead of Lunar New Year holiday (Donga Ilbo)
-- Number of people treating COVID-19 at home exceeds 50,000 as omicron spreads (Segye Times)
-- Tight race in presidential election; Lee heads for Daegu, North Gyeongsang, while Yoon heads for Honam region (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Small hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as omicron spreads (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee, Yoon to hold TV debate on Jan. 31 (Hankyoreh)
-- About 1,000 small hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts warn against fast rise of national debts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Top 10 law firms report combined sales of 3 tln won as corporate regulations tighten (Korea Economic Daily)
