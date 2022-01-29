Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 29, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 01/-7 Sunny 10
Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 10
Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 03/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 05/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 20
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
Most Saved
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory