Three workers buried in landslide at stone pit

All News 11:39 January 29, 2022

YANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Three workers were buried in a landslide Saturday at a stone pit north of Seoul and rescue operations are under way, officials said.

The fate of the workers is unknown. The accident occurred at 10:08 a.m. when they were making holes for demolition work at the stone pit in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, according to officials.
