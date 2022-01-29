Foreign ministry to send 3 officials to S. Korean embassy in Ukraine
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Saturday it will send three officials to its embassy in Ukraine to prepare contingency plans for Korean nationals amid the escalating geopolitical tension.
The decision came after Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a virtual meeting with chiefs of South Korea's diplomatic missions in Russia, Ukraine and other nations on the previous day amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev.
Seoul's embassy in Ukraine also plans to update information on means of transportation and land routes on its website while holding meetings with Korean residents and companies.
The foreign ministry advised South Koreans in Ukraine to depart to safer regions in the near future, as international flights are still operating normally at seven airports in six cities.
Around 440 Koreans are staying in Ukraine, with most of them in the capital Kyiv and other inland cities.
Earlier this week, the ministry advised Korean nationals in 15 southern, eastern and northern regions of Ukraine to swiftly leave the nation amid the increased threat of Russian military action.
