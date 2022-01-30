(3rd LD) NSC characterizes N.K. projectile as 'intermediate-range ballistic missile'
(ATTN: CHANGES missile type according to military criteria in headline, lead, 4th para)
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday characterized North Korea's latest projectile launch as an "intermediate-range ballistic missile," with President Moon Jae-in calling for North Korea to stop creating tension and respond to international calls for dialogue.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over a plenary meeting of the NSC for the first time in about a year, an indication of how seriously he takes the launch that represents the North's seventh show of force this month alone.
Moon said the North's latest launch was "a challenge for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and diplomatic efforts by the international community, as well as an act that violates the U.N. Security Council resolution," according to the statement.
If North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, it would be close to scrapping its moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests, Moon was quoted earlier as saying.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Bill calling for dog meat consumption ban proposed at Seoul city council
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 17,532 amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages