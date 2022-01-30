Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon pledges additional THAAD deployment after N.K. launch

All News 18:02 January 30, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Sunday to deploy additional units of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea following North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile earlier in the day.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party wrote the words "Additional THAAD deployment" on his Facebook page and did not elaborate.

The candidate has previously expressed support for the controversial missile defense system, which China has condemned as a threat to its national security.

In November, he told foreign correspondents in Seoul that decisions regarding THAAD deployment are a "sovereign matter" of the South Korean government that could lead to the system being upgraded.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, was deployed in South Korea in 2017 to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations.

China responded to the deployment by staging a massive economic retaliation campaign against Seoul.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #THAAD
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!