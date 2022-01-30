Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day

January 30, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul and other central regions are forecast to receive up to 7 centimeters of snow on Lunar New Year's Day, the state weather agency said Sunday.

Snowfall will begin late Monday and continue through the morning of Tuesday, or Lunar New Year's Day, in the greater Seoul area and the central Chungcheong provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It will be the first time since 2013 for Seoul to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day, it said.

Parts of the southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces are also forecast to receive up to 3 cm of snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply after the snow stops, with the mercury falling to a morning low of below minus 10 degrees Celsius in the central regions starting Thursday, the KMA said.

This file photo, taken Jan. 19, 2022, shows Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in Seoul, covered with snow, with a heavy snow warning issued for the capital and its surrounding areas. (Yonhap)

