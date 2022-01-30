Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul and other central regions are forecast to receive up to 7 centimeters of snow on Lunar New Year's Day, the state weather agency said Sunday.
Snowfall will begin late Monday and continue through the morning of Tuesday, or Lunar New Year's Day, in the greater Seoul area and the central Chungcheong provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It will be the first time since 2013 for Seoul to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day, it said.
Parts of the southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces are also forecast to receive up to 3 cm of snow.
Temperatures are expected to drop sharply after the snow stops, with the mercury falling to a morning low of below minus 10 degrees Celsius in the central regions starting Thursday, the KMA said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Bill calling for dog meat consumption ban proposed at Seoul city council
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 17,532 amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military