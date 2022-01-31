N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Monday it has test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the previous day.
"The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate the missile being produced and deployed and to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "It confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the operation of the Hwasong 12-type weapon system under production."
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firing.
According to the South Korean military, the missile was fired from the northern province of Jagang and flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km.
Sunday's launch marked the North's seventh show of force this year and its longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November 2017.
(END)
