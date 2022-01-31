Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 January 31, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 80

Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 80

Suwon 05/-7 Sunny 80

Cheongju 06/-7 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-8 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 04/-11 Sunny 60

Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/-4 Sunny 60

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!