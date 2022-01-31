BTS members send season's greetings to fans
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Each member of K-pop superband BTS posted their handwritten season's greetings messages to fans on social media Monday, the eve of the Lunar New Year.
"My sincerity and love to you has never rusted," wrote rapper RM, the leader of the seven-piece act, in his handwritten card posted on BTS' fan community platform Weverse.
"I cannot predict how the year 2022 will be to BTS and our fans Army, I solemnly vow to do my best as I always do," he said. Army refers to BTS' global fandom.
Jin said he will fully support his fans, who have started composing their annual wish lists, saying, "I'll root for you every year until the day you accomplish them all."
"In 2022, I hope we can meet more often, and every Army who reads this message will fulfill all your goals and wishes," rapper Suga said.
J-Hope said he believes that everything will go well in 2002, while V said "Happy New Year" to Army across the world.
Jimin said it is too early to say everything is OK but he will wait for the day when he can meet fans. "Thank you for waiting for us always at the same place," he added.
"I hope BTS will give positive energy to everyone of you in the new year," Jungkook said.
The septet has been taking a long vacation to spend the holiday season with their families since performing in large-scale live concerts in Los Angeles late last year.
The group is expected to return to work around March for its scheduled in-person concert in Seoul.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Bill calling for dog meat consumption ban proposed at Seoul city council
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 17,532 amid Lunar New Year holiday