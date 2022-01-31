(LEAD) Rescuers collect body of missing person at collapsed construction site in Gwangju
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info in paras 2-3)
GWANGJU, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers collected the body of one more person trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday.
The body was recovered on the 28th floor of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations continued for three weeks.
His identity has been withheld.
He is the second worker recovered from the collapsed building since the first man was found dead on Jan. 14.
Search operations for four other workers continue.
Exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in Gwangju crumbled on Jan 11, trapping six construction workers at the site.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday