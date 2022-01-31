S. Korea coach wants to secure World Cup berth 'as soon as possible'

South Korea had a COVID-19 scare after traveling from Lebanon, where they'd picked up a 1-0 win over the home team, to Dubai last week. Defender Hong Chul tested positive for the virus Friday and forced the rest of the team into quarantine while they awaited their test results. No one else got infected with the virus, and Bento has been able to run training sessions as usual, minus Hong. The coach said he will get his charges to play extra hard for their ailing teammate.