Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 01, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-3 Snow 20
Incheon 01/-2 Snow 20
Suwon 02/-3 Snow 20
Cheongju 03/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 04/-2 Snow 20
Chuncheon 04/-5 Snow 20
Gangneung 06/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-1 Snow 20
Gwangju 05/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/01 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
Most Saved
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military