Biden mulls visit to S. Korean in late May: news report
All News 10:10 February 01, 2022
TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a visit to South Korea in late May after a new president is inaugurated in the Asian country, according to a news report Tuesday.
Biden is pushing for a trip to Japan for a Quad summit with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts in the latter half of May, the Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese daily, reported, citing multiple government sources.
It would provide Biden with a chance to make his first visit to South Korea as U.S. president, especially as a new president is scheduled to take office on May 10.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
Most Saved
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military