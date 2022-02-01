USFK reports 196 additional COVID-19 cases last week
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday that it has confirmed 196 additional COVID-19 cases among its personnel over the past one week.
Of the total, 157 cases were related to local army bases and another 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 after entering South Korea between Jan. 25 and Monday, according to the USFK website.
It did not offer more details, including the number of breakthrough infections, or locations of the infected members.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported among the USFK-affiliated population totaled 5,803.
The USFK said nearly 90 percent of its affiliated community is vaccinated against COVID-19.
(END)
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(LEAD) U.S. says it is seeking diplomacy, other measures, over N. Korea's missile launches