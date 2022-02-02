Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day

All News 09:41 February 02, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, have attended an art performance marking Lunar New Year's Day, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.

It marks Ri's first public appearance since last September when the couple visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung, and his late father and former leader Kim Jong-il lie in state.

Kim and Ri, along with senior North Korean officials, watched the performance at the Mansudae Art Theater in Pyongyang on Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The respected General Secretary warmly congratulated the audience and the artistes on the Lunar New Year's Day, acknowledging the enthusiastic cheers," the KCNA said in an article, referring to the leader.

Among the senior officials attending the event were Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly; Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee; and Premier Kim Tok-hun.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (4th from L, front) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju (3rd from L, front), alongside members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers' Party of Korea, visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2021, to pay tribute to his grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, and Kim Jong-il, the current leader's father, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

