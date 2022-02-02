Hyundai, Kia's own platform-based EV sales exceed 100,000 units
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday they sold more than 100,000 units of electric vehicles equipped with their own EV platform since April in global markets.
Last year, Hyundai Motor launched the Hyundai IONIQ5 and the GV60 SUV under its independent Genesis brand, while Kia released the EV6 sedan mounted on the group's own electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).
The all-electric models' sales stood at 96,578 units from April to December. In the first three weeks of January, they sold a combined 4,000 units of the models.
Hyundai and Kia said last year they will launch a total of 11 kinds of EVs with the dedicated platform.
Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 this year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It adopted alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.
Kia plans to release the high-performance model EV6 GT later this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service