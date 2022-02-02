(Copyright)
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
(4th LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
(LEAD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
(2nd LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes