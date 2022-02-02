Military reports 144 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 144 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 5,056.
The new cases included 90 from the Army, 23 from the Air Force, 11 from the Navy, 11 from the Marine Corps, one Joint Chiefs of Staff member and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
There were also four cases from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 1,406 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 52.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes