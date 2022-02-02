Rescuers discover last missing person in landslide accident
All News 18:25 February 02, 2022
YANGJU, South Korea, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers on Wednesday found the last missing worker who was buried in a landslide accident at a quarry last week, officials said.
The discovery came four days after three workers were buried while making holes for demolition work at the quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. He was presumed to be dead.
While bodies of two victims were found Saturday, the search operations had been hampered by huge amounts of soil, estimated to be 20 meters tall, according to officials.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
Most Saved
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korea qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup