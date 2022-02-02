Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rescuers discover last missing person in landslide accident

All News 18:25 February 02, 2022

YANGJU, South Korea, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers on Wednesday found the last missing worker who was buried in a landslide accident at a quarry last week, officials said.

The discovery came four days after three workers were buried while making holes for demolition work at the quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. He was presumed to be dead.

While bodies of two victims were found Saturday, the search operations had been hampered by huge amounts of soil, estimated to be 20 meters tall, according to officials.

Officials search for a missing worker at a quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Jan. 29, 2022, following a landslide accident, in this photo provided by the Gyeonggi Northern Fire & Disaster Department. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

