(LEAD) Rescuers discover last missing person in landslide accident
YANGJU, South Korea, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers on Wednesday found the last missing worker who was buried in a landslide accident at a quarry last week, officials said.
The discovery came four days after three workers were buried while making holes for demolition work at the quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. He was found dead.
While bodies of two victims were found Saturday, the search operations had been hampered by huge amounts of soil, estimated to be 20 meters tall, according to officials.
The quarry is run by Sampyo Industry, a manufacturer of construction materials, including remicon and aggregate.
South Korea's labor ministry raided a regional office of the company on Monday to check if the firm had taken necessary safety measures.
Under the workplace disaster law, which went into effect last week, owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to 1 billion won (US$833,000) in the event of serious workplace disasters.
