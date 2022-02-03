Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Already 20,000 COVID-19 cases, post-Seol explosive growth is critical moment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Going from 10,000 to 20,000 cases took exactly 1 week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Doubling every week, cases to hit 40,000 next week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Omicron hits Seol holiday, daily cases to hit 100,000 at end of month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's IRBM provocation prompts different level of response from U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, teens are at risk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.N. says N. Korea violated moratorium, Moon government's peace initiative at risk of failure (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Holiday sees 20,000 level; at-home treatment to soon reach limit (Hankyoreh)
-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, without counting 'hidden infections' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Housing supply goal reached only halfway (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Energy price shock sends trade deficit to record high (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid infections top 20,000 after holiday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 for the first time (Korea Herald)
-- Concerns rise over post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!