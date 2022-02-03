(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 3)

When Japan added a coal mine in Nagasaki Prefecture to the World Cultural Heritage list in 2015, its government vowed to take follow-up measures, including letting the world know that many Koreans were forced to labor at the mine, but to no avail. In July 2021, the World Heritage Committee unanimously adopted a resolution stating that Japan had failed to keep its promise. All this is a testament to the fact that Japan should not be eligible to seek another UNESCO World Heritage listing. The Japanese government should immediately stop its attempt to list the Sado mine and follow through on its promise to publicize the tragic history related to the coal mine.

