(Olympics) Reigning skeleton gold medalist still pessimistic after initial training

At a media conference near the end of January, Yun, the 2018 men's singles gold medalist, had given a brutally honest self-assessment, saying he didn't regard himself as a medal contender for the Beijing Winter Games. Yun struggled through the most recent International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season, failing to win a medal for the first time since his debut in the 2014-2015 campaign. Still, such a negative outlook from an athlete who had been so outwardly confident seemed out of place.

