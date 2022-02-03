Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 03, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-6 Sunny 10
Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 10
Cheongju 02/-6 Sunny 10
Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/04 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 10
Busan 08/-1 Sunny 10
(END)
