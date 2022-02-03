Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-6 Sunny 10

Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 10

Cheongju 02/-6 Sunny 10

Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 08/-1 Sunny 10

