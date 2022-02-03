(LEAD) U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

Under the decision, the first of its kind for the North this year, the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center will be exempt from U.N. sanctions in place for a shipment of 20 thermal imaging cameras there as part of efforts to help Pyongyang stave off the spread of COVID-19. The U.N. panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Jan. 26, which will be effective for a year.