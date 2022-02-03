(LEAD) 'All of Us Are Dead' makes strong debut on global charts
(ATTN: CORRECTS drama title in 3rd para)
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's latest South Korean drama, "All of Us Are Dead," has made a successful global debut while being hailed as a new "Squid Game."
Released on Friday, the coming-of-age zombie horror topped the streamer's non-English language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 24-30 with 124.79 million hours viewed, according to Netflix on Thursday.
Netflix said "All of Us Are Dead" made the top 10 in the category in 91 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in 29 nations, including South Korea, France and Germany.
It became the fourth Korean-language series that has topped the Netflix' weekly official chart for non-English TV series following "Squid Game," "Hellbound" and "The Silent Sea."
It also marked the most first week viewing hour for any Korean titles since Netflix began releasing its weekly viewership data last year.
Last year's phenomenon "Squid Game" had the all-time record of 1.65 billion hours for the first 28 weeks, but its first week record was 63.2 million hours.
On top of that, "All of Us Are Dead" has been atop the top Netflix TV show chart since its first entry on Saturday complied by streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol.
It placed first in about 60 countries, including South Korea, France, Germany and Japan, and finished second in more than 20 nations, like the United States and Britain.
Based on a popular web comic, "All Of Us Are Dead" is set at a high school where a zombie apocalypse breaks out and threatens the lives of students.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
(LEAD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
Policeman sentenced to 4 yrs in prison on charges of sexually assaulting colleague