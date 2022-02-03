(2nd LD) 'All of Us Are Dead' makes strong debut on global charts

Based on a popular web comic, the Netflix series has gained wide media attention at home and abroad for being an inventive zombie thriller set at a school and thus depicting all-out battles between zombies and students in school uniform. It was directed by Lee Jae-kyoo, who helmed hit South Korean TV series "Damo" (2003), "Beethoven Virus" (2008), and films "The Fatal Encounter" (2014) and "Intimate Strangers" (2018) and written by screenwriter Chun Sung-il.