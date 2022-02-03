Canadian authorities approve Samsung Bioepis' Ontruzant
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday it has won approval from Canadian authorities for the sale of its biosimilar cancer drug Ontruzant.
The Health Canada has approved Ontruzant -- a biosimilar product referencing Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab -- for treatment of adults with early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.
Ontruzant will be commercialized in Canada by global pharmaceutical giant Organon.
"Breast cancer is both the most common cancer and second leading cause of death from cancer among Canadian women. As a leading biosimilar company, we are very proud to be granted an approval of our Ontruzant bringing an alternative treatment option for patients," said Vice President Jung Byoung-in said in a press release.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Canada with one in eight women being diagnosed with breast cancer in their life time.
Ontruzant is Samsung Bioepis' fifth biosimilar approved for use in Canada following Brenzys, Renflexis, Hadlima and Aybintio in just six years.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
(LEAD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
Policeman sentenced to 4 yrs in prison on charges of sexually assaulting colleague