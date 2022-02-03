Krafton invests US$5.4 mln in Indian sports game developer
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Thursday that it has invested US$5.4 million in an Indian sports game developer, Nautilus Mobile.
It is Krafton's first investment in an Indian game development studio.
Nautilus is a sports game developer that developed a cricket game franchise.
"Real Cricket" has been downloaded more than 100 million times globally and has more than 10 million monthly active users.
Established in 2007, Krafton became a major contender in the global video game market after its launch of PUBG in 2017.
The battle royale game, in which users fight to remain as the last person alive, has been hugely popular worldwide, with Krafton selling over 75 million copies of the game for computers and consoles.
The mobile version of the game has racked up over 1 billion downloads globally, excluding China.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day