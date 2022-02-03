Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Internet-only K-Bank logs 1st profit in 2021 since launch

All News 13:33 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-Bank, a South Korean internet-only bank, on Thursday reported its first profit since its launch in 2017 thanks to a sharp increase in customers and interest income.

Net profit came to 22.4 billion won (US$18.6 million) in 2021, a turnaround from a loss of 105.4 billion won a year earlier, according to the company's interim earnings report.

This marked the first annual net profit that the internet-only bank has posted since it was launched in 2017. K-Bank is controlled by a consortium of telecom giant KT Corp., Woori Bank and other companies.

The 2021 earnings stemmed mostly from a surge in the number of its customers and increased interest income.

K-Bank said the number of its customers came to 7.17 million as of end-December, up about 5 million compared with a year earlier.

Their deposits at the bank totaled 11.32 trillion won at the end of last year, sharply up from 3.75 trillion won a year earlier. Its outstanding loans also jumped from 2.99 trillion won to 7.09 trillion won over the cited period.

K-Bank earned 198 billion won in interest income last year, a 327 percent jump from a year earlier, the company said.

Its non-interest income came to 19.6 billion won last year, a turnaround from a loss of 10.2 billion won tallied the previous year.

K-Bank is now preparing to go public as part of efforts to raise funds to strengthen its foothold as a major financial platform. The bank aims to complete its initial public offering by the end of this year.

Internet-only banks here have basked in marked growth recently as customers tend to prefer banking through mobile phones rather than visiting offline branches, a trend more entrenched during the pandemic.

KakaoBank, K-Bank's bigger rival, went public on the country's main bourse last summer.

Internet-only K-Bank logs 1st profit in 2021 since launch - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#K-Bank #earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!