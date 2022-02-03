Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL -- South Korea broke its single-day COVID-19 case record again Thursday with infections topping 20,000 for the second day in a row, as holiday gatherings and travel fueled omicron's fast spread.
The country reported 22,907 new virus infections, including 22,773 local cases, raising the total to 907,214, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Over 200,000 tourists visit Jeju during Lunar New Year
JEJU, South Korea -- Tourist arrivals on the southern resort island of Jeju surged over 30 percent from a year ago during the just-ended Lunar New Year holiday, industry data showed Thursday, amid mounting concern about the spread of the omicron variant.
According to the data from Jeju's tourism association, 203,437 visitors arrived on Jeju during the extended holiday, which ran from Saturday to Wednesday, marking an increase of 32.9 percent from 153,132 visitors during last year's Lunar New Year holiday.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK calls for vigilance on market volatility following holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea should stay vigilant on the possibility of heightening financial market volatility amid persistent worries over inflation in major economies and other risk factors, though the markets showed signs of stability in recent days, a senior central bank official said Thursday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) held a meeting to monitor global financial market situations following the five-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Wednesday during which local stock and currency markets were closed. The meeting was presided over by BOK Vice Gov. Lee Seung-heon.
-----------------
Seoul keeps close eye on possible messages from N. Korea at parliamentary meeting: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on an upcoming session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature over possible messages from its leader Kim Jong-un, a Seoul official said Thursday, following Pyongyang's barrage of missile tests since the start of the year.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency earlier reported the country will convene the 6th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Sunday to discuss issues including "the work of the Cabinet" and the state budget.
-----------------
U.S. focused on joint defense readiness with S. Korea: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain focused on its joint defense capabilities with South Korea and will make any related decisions through close consultation with Seoul, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.
John Kirby made the remarks when asked if the U.S. and South Korea were considering postponing joint military exercises despite a recent series of missile launches by North Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) 'All of Us Are Dead' makes strong debut on global charts
SEOUL -- Netflix's latest South Korean drama, "All of Us Are Dead," has made a successful global debut while being hailed as a new "Squid Game."
Released on Friday, the coming-of-age zombie horror topped the streamer's non-English language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 24-30 with 124.79 million hours viewed, according to Netflix on Thursday.
-----------------
Online shopping hits record high in 2021 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in 2021, led by strong demand for food delivery services and electronics amid the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The value of online shopping transactions stood at 192.9 trillion won (US$160 billion) last year, up 21 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(Olympics) Rising star in skeleton wants to trust himself more
BEIJING -- Jung Seung-gi, the rising star in South Korean men's skeleton, will be competing in his first Winter Olympics in Beijing this month. But this isn't his first taste of the Olympic experience.
Four years ago in the South Korean alpine town of PyeongChang, Jung had the honor of carrying the Olympic Flag into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony, along with three other teenage athletes. Now 22, Jung will be carrying the hope of a nation starving for the next big thing in sliding sports.
