(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat lodged a protest Thursday against Tokyo's push to get the Sado mine, linked with wartime forced labor, listed as UNESCO world heritage during the first phone call with his Japanese counterpart, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had talks with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and voiced "deep disappointment" over Tokyo's decision to recommend the former gold and silver mine as UNESCO World Heritage despite "its painful history related to forced labor of Koreans," the ministry said in a press release. More than 1,000 Koreans were forced into hard labor there when their country was under the brutal colonization from 1910-45.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae vows to deal systematically with Japan's Sado mine heritage push
SEOUL -- South Korea will deal systematically with Japan's bid to seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a former gold mine associated with wartime forced labor, a senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Japan has pushed ahead with its heritage bid for the controversial mine on Sado Island, where thousands of Koreans were forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, renewing diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime forced labor.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
SEOUL -- The wife of ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has come under fire over allegations aides to her husband ran her errands, including picking up packs of beef and getting drug prescriptions and leaving them at her door.
Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of the Democratic Party (DP) presidential nominee, issued an apology Wednesday, five days after SBS TV first reported the claims, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.
-----------------
(News Focus) Rival presidential candidates clash over THAAD
SEOUL -- The U.S. THAAD missile defense system has emerged as a hot topic in South Korea's presidential race, with the main opposition candidate pitching an additional THAAD battery deployment as a campaign pledge and his ruling party rival accusing him of using national security for political gains.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, was first deployed in South Korea in 2017 to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations. Its base, operated by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), is in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang Province.
-----------------
Virus test centers, hospitals jammed amid post-holiday omicron spread
SEOUL -- Long lines formed at COVID-19 testing centers and clinics in Seoul on Thursday as larger than usual numbers of people sought to undergo testing on the first day after the five-day Lunar New Year holiday.
Test centers at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall and Seoul Station both were seen with lines of approximately 100 and 120 people, respectively, waiting to be tested in the morning.
-----------------
Working age population predicted to fall by 3.2 million in 2020-2030: report
SEOUL -- South Korea is predicted to see its working age population shrink by a whopping 3.2 million during the 2020-2030 period amid the country's graying demographics, a government labor report showed Thursday.
The estimate of people aged 15-64 would represent a turnaround from a growth of 1.17 million between 2010 and 2020 and 2.66 million during the previous decade, the labor ministry said in a report illustrating the seriousness of the country's low birthrate and fast-aging population.
