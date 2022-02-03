KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 22,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,610 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 26,650 UP 1,200
NEXENTIRE 6,450 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 96,300 UP 4,000
KCC 392,000 UP 11,000
SKBP 78,700 UP 2,900
AmoreG 41,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 191,500 UP 2,000
LX INT 25,650 UP 1,350
SK hynix 124,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,450 DN 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,900 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 15,300 UP 650
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,250 UP 750
Kogas 35,800 UP 750
Hanwha 29,550 UP 50
DB HiTek 74,000 DN 100
CJ 80,400 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,650 UP 1,150
LS 51,000 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 UP2700
GC Corp 182,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 39,250 0
DB INSURANCE 63,400 UP 3,200
SLCORP 26,250 DN 50
Yuhan 57,600 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 0
KPIC 152,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 73,300 0
NHIS 11,600 UP 200
LOTTE 27,350 UP 800
GCH Corp 23,150 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 UP 140
POSCO 268,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day