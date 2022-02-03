Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Daesang 22,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,610 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 26,650 UP 1,200
NEXENTIRE 6,450 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 96,300 UP 4,000
KCC 392,000 UP 11,000
SKBP 78,700 UP 2,900
AmoreG 41,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 191,500 UP 2,000
LX INT 25,650 UP 1,350
SK hynix 124,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,450 DN 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,900 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 15,300 UP 650
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,250 UP 750
Kogas 35,800 UP 750
Hanwha 29,550 UP 50
DB HiTek 74,000 DN 100
CJ 80,400 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,650 UP 1,150
LS 51,000 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 UP2700
GC Corp 182,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 39,250 0
DB INSURANCE 63,400 UP 3,200
SLCORP 26,250 DN 50
Yuhan 57,600 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 0
KPIC 152,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 73,300 0
NHIS 11,600 UP 200
LOTTE 27,350 UP 800
GCH Corp 23,150 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 UP 140
POSCO 268,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!