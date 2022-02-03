KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 10,950 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 96,400 UP 2,700
Daewoong 26,200 UP 1,750
TaekwangInd 1,068,000 UP 65,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 UP 140
POSCO CHEMICAL 112,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 12,350 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,700 UP 3,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 0
Shinsegae 239,000 UP 7,000
Nongshim 324,500 UP 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,900 UP 225
SGBC 63,900 UP 2,500
LG Corp. 74,600 UP 600
KAL 28,650 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,400 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 38,600 UP 450
HITEJINRO 30,450 UP 1,050
CJ LOGISTICS 119,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 102,000 UP 5,400
DL 56,600 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,400 UP 450
KIA CORP. 81,500 DN 500
DongwonInd 225,500 UP 6,500
Hyosung 80,300 DN 1,100
Ottogi 443,000 UP 5,500
KSOE 80,700 UP 1,000
GS Retail 27,750 UP 800
Hanssem 74,000 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 6,350 UP 250
HtlShilla 72,100 UP 100
Hanmi Science 47,450 UP 2,550
SamsungElecMech 175,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,690 UP 190
SKC 140,500 UP 500
KorZinc 522,000 UP 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,310 UP 130
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,800 UP 550
HyundaiMipoDock 70,500 UP 2,000
MS IND 24,900 UP 950
