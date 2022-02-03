KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 48,000 UP 500
S-Oil 90,000 0
LG Innotek 351,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,150 UP 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 198,000 UP 3,000
HMM 22,950 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 67,000 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 230,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,550 DN 250
OCI 89,000 UP 400
S-1 69,300 UP 1,500
ZINUS 67,200 UP 600
Hanchem 213,500 UP 500
DWS 54,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO 21,100 UP 500
SamsungSecu 41,500 UP 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 10,100 UP 370
SKTelecom 56,300 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 43,500 0
HyundaiElev 36,650 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,110 UP 5
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 350
SK 223,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 25,650 UP 1,750
Handsome 34,550 UP 1,050
Asiana Airlines 17,850 UP 300
COWAY 70,700 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,300 UP 1,600
IBK 10,350 0
DONGSUH 27,150 UP 1,850
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 0
PanOcean 4,985 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 21,950 0
KT 31,650 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL121500 UP2500
