KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 30,700 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 59,400 DN 100
Hansae 24,700 DN 100
Youngone Corp 47,350 UP 850
CSWIND 48,950 UP 1,550
GKL 13,300 UP 50
KOLON IND 60,900 DN 300
HanmiPharm 255,000 UP 8,000
Meritz Financial 45,750 UP 2,250
BNK Financial Group 8,070 UP 30
emart 134,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 36,550 UP 1,850
PIAM 41,900 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 53,300 UP 700
DoubleUGames 50,900 UP 900
CUCKOO 17,700 UP 450
COSMAX 73,000 UP 2,000
MANDO 51,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 772,000 UP 33,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,150 UP 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 0
Netmarble 100,000 DN 9,500
KRAFTON 275,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49050 UP1200
ORION 98,600 UP 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 UP 400
BGF Retail 162,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 129,500 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 14,600 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 168,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 0
KakaoBank 41,350 UP 350
HYBE 238,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 114,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 115,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 124,500 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,200 UP 1,200
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day